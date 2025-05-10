Open Menu

Woman Killed, 3 Family Members Including Son Injured In Armed Attack

Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2025 | 12:40 AM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) A woman was shot dead while her husband, son and father sustained gunshot injuries in an alleged armed attack on the family in Aliabad colony area in the limits of Hatri police station here Friday night.

The police spokesman Awais Rajput informed that 33 years old Fehmida Rajar was killed in the assault while her husband Younis Rajar, 10 years old son Misri Khan and 62 years old father Rahim Bux Rajar were injured.

The spokesman told that Younis claimed to be associated with a news television program which exposed fraud, corruption and other social evils.

He had recently shared a video of a betting den which had subsequently led to a police raid and arrests of some suspects.

According to the spokesman, Younis had accused Ayaz Chandio and his associates for the attack.

The slain woman and the injured were shifted to the Liaquat University Hospital.

The police are yet to arrest the suspects and lodge an FIR.

