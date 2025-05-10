Woman Killed, 3 Family Members Including Son Injured In Armed Attack
Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2025 | 12:40 AM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) A woman was shot dead while her husband, son and father sustained gunshot injuries in an alleged armed attack on the family in Aliabad colony area in the limits of Hatri police station here Friday night.
The police spokesman Awais Rajput informed that 33 years old Fehmida Rajar was killed in the assault while her husband Younis Rajar, 10 years old son Misri Khan and 62 years old father Rahim Bux Rajar were injured.
The spokesman told that Younis claimed to be associated with a news television program which exposed fraud, corruption and other social evils.
He had recently shared a video of a betting den which had subsequently led to a police raid and arrests of some suspects.
According to the spokesman, Younis had accused Ayaz Chandio and his associates for the attack.
The slain woman and the injured were shifted to the Liaquat University Hospital.
The police are yet to arrest the suspects and lodge an FIR.
Recent Stories
Civil Defence volunteers put on alert, vigilant to deal with any eventuality
Hindu community's rally express support for Pak armed forces
3 boys die in separate accidents
Pakistan our red line; say speakers at JI rally
Sindh Minister of Energy, Development, and Planning, Sindh, Syed Nasir Hussain S ..
Two killed in Karachi road accident
Pakistani consumers driving gradual shift in power sector: PER 2025
PM expresses satisfaction over IMF tranche approval, slams India’s “Failed T ..
DPM Dar briefs Turkish FM on worsening regional situation
DC directs all departments to intensify anti-dengue efforts
India's invasion of Pakistan very unpopular, unacceptable: Prof Cheng
Police arrest 25 suspects, recover huge quantity of hashish, mainpuri
More Stories From Pakistan
-
India responsible for escalating tension in region: Asif1 minute ago
-
Woman killed, 3 family members including son injured in armed attack1 minute ago
-
India trapped in its own Jingoism: Rana Sanaullah11 minutes ago
-
NBF holds literary event “Adabi Rabtay”21 minutes ago
-
AJK PM lauds Pakistan Army for its swift, crushing response to India's aggression51 minutes ago
-
One killed, two injured in Jamrud Bazar firing incident51 minutes ago
-
Health Ministry on high alert to tackle emergency: Mustafa Kamal51 minutes ago
-
Sindh Police digitizes medical-legal, forensic reporting system to eliminate delays and ensure trans ..51 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman playing role for providing justice to poorest people: Governor1 hour ago
-
RCCI express solidarity with armed forces1 hour ago
-
NA panel urges MoIB to finalise list of eligible journalists for FGEHA plots1 hour ago
-
Hindu community's rally express support for Pak armed forces59 minutes ago