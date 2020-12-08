UrduPoint.com
Woman Killed, 3 Injured In IIOJK Road Mishaps

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 10:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :A 46-year-old woman died and three sustained injuries in two different mishaps in the territory, in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS) the woman Parveen Akhtar (46) died while two men Mohammad Younis (55) and Sajjad Ahmed (22) were injured when their vehicle rolled down into a 30-40 feet deep gorge at Katarmal in Manjakote area of Rajouri district on Tuesday.

In another incident, a motorcyclist Wajahat Mushatq War sustained injuries after he met with an accident in Bomai area of Sopore.

