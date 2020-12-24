Woman killed, 3 injured in road accidents

A woman was killed while three others sustained injuries in separate road accidents in Joharabad and Shahpur police precincts

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :A woman was killed while three others sustained injuries in separate road accidents in Joharabad and Shahpur police precincts.

Police sources said on Thursday that Muhammad Irfan,25, resident of Joharabad, was travelling along with his mother Zarina Bibi (60) on a motorcycle towards Khushab when a speeding van hit the bike near Jhabeel village.

Zarina died on the spot while Irfan sustained injuries.

In another incident, a rickshaw overturned due to rash driving near Groot road, causing injuries to Ramzan (20) and Mustafa (46).

Rescue teams shifted the injured persons to nearby hospital. Police registered separate cases and started investigation.