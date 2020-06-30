Woman killed, 3 injured in roof collapse

A woman was killed while three others sustained injuries when roof of an under construction house collapsed near here Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :A woman was killed while three others sustained injuries when roof of an under construction house collapsed near here Tuesday.

According to Rescue-1122, Nazeeran Bibi (70) w/o Muhammad Hussain, Nimra (15) d/o Sharyar Hussain, Ghulam Abbas s/o Iftikhar Hussain and Irshad (6) s/o Ghulam Abbas were present at their home situated in Nigheban Pura A-Block, Jhumra Road when its roof caved-in.

Rescue teams reached the spot and pulled out the victims from debris.

However, Naziran Bibi died on the spot while others suffered injurieswho were shifted to DHQ hospital.