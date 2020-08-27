Woman killed, 4 injured in 2 roof collapse incidents

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) ::In city's congested Prem Nagar locality, a woman Khalida Bibi (70) was killed while her daughter Zainab was injured seriously when the roof of their room collapsed during heavy rain.

According to Rescue-1122, the two women were sleeping in the room when the incident took place.

The Rescue-1122 workers pulled out the body and the injured from under the debris.

In Mori Gate locality of the city, three persons -- Shoaib, Shehbaz and Rayan -- were injured seriously when the roof of their room collapsed during heavy rain. They were shifted to a local hospital in critical condition.