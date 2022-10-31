Woman killed, 4 injured in road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :A woman was killed and four people received injuries in a road traffic accident in the area of Sadar police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Monday a speeding van hit a motorcycle-rickshaw near Chak No119-GB on Jaranwala Road.

As a result, 50-year-old Allah Rakhi of Chak No109 Sain Di Khohi died on-the-spot, while 40-year-old Kalsoom Ramzan, 45-year-old Irshad Bibi, 40-year-old Lubna and 50-year-old Abbas Bashir received injuries and were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Jaranwala for treatment.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation, he added.