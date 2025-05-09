Woman killed, 6 others injured in traffic collision

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) A woman here on Friday died while six other persons got injuries in collision between a motorbike and car near Tharmal byepass.

The Rescue 1122 sources said that a women identified as Zeenat Bibi 47 years old was killed on the spot while six other persons including Iqra Bibi (30), Arisha Bibi (16), Mustaqeem (8), Maha Irham (4), Muzhar Hussain (45) and Muhammad Nadeem 52 years old received injuries.

The Rescue 1122 team transferred the body and the injured to District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ), they added.

APP/sbn/378