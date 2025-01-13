Woman killed, 7 including children injured in highway accident

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) A woman lost her life while 7 persons including children were injured in an accident of a van transporting passengers to Sehwan, Jamshoro district, on the Indus Highway on Monday.

According to police, 40 years old Bakhtunissa, wife of Abdul Rehman Pathan, died in the accident, which occurred near Akro toll plaza.

The police informed that 5 years old Zaid Pathan and 2 years old Aliza Pathan were among the injured who were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital.