Woman killed, 8 people injured in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) A sexagenarian woman was killed while eight passengers sustained multiple injuries in a road traffic accident in the area of Balochni police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that a speeding dumper truck hit a rickshaw parked near Balochni stop on Sheikhpura Road.

As a result, 60-year-old Kishwar Bibi of Chak No.

61-RB received serious injuries and died on-the-spot, while Rescue 1122 provided first aid to two victims including Maqsood (70) and Mehboob (55) in addition to shifting 6 others to hospital due to their critical conditions. Among them included Ghazala Akram (35), Sonia Javaid (35), Zahida Parveen (50), Shiza Zeeshan (3), Omiya (18) and Iqbal Sharif (45).

The police took the body into custody while further investigation was under progress, he added.