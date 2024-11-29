Woman Killed After Falling Into Open Manhole
Umer Jamshaid Published November 29, 2024 | 09:13 PM
A 50-year-old woman lost her life in a tragic accident after falling into an open manhole outside her home in Thattha Sadiqabad, a town in Khanewal district
Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) A 50-year-old woman lost her life in a tragic accident after falling into an open manhole outside her home in Thattha Sadiqabad, a town in Khanewal district.
The unfortunate incident occurred due to the collapse of a weakened manhole cover.
According to details, Karam Elahi, wife of Ghulam Sarwar Bhatti, was on her way to attend a wedding function when the fragile cover of a sewer caved in, causing her to fall inside and sustain critical injuries.
Local residents immediately shifted her to the Thattha Sadiqabad Health Center, but her condition deteriorated rapidly. She was referred to Nishtar Hospital in Multan for advanced treatment. Tragically, Karam Elahi succumbed to her injuries en route to the hospital.
This tragedy serves as a somber reminder of the need for urgent improvements in public safety measures to prevent such avoidable accidents.
