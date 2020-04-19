UrduPoint.com
Woman Killed, Another Injured As Speedy Car Overturned In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 01:50 PM

Woman killed, another injured as speedy car overturned in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :A woman was killed and three others injured when a speedy car overturned in Phularwan police limits here on Sunday.

According to the details, a car was coming from Miani and overturned due to over speeding and collided with road boundary near Phularwan as a result 26-year-old Shahzia Bibi died, whereas three other persons, Javed, Hamza and Bilal sustained injuries.

Dead body and injured were rushed to THQ hospital Phularwan.

Police said incident took place due to over speeding.

The affectees belong to Maini.

