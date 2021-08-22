Woman Killed, another injured in road accident

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :A woman was killed while another sustained injuries in a road accident, in the limits of Sajid Shaheed Police station.

Police said on Sunday that Hassan Akhter, resident of Satellite Town along with his relative Fatima Bibi was riding a motorcycle on Sargodha-Lahore road when a recklessly driven bus coming from opposite direction hit the two-wheeler near Qainchi Morh.

Fatima Bibi died on the spot while Hassan Akter sustained serious injuries.

Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to the DHQ Teaching hospital.

A case has been registered against the bus driver.