Woman Killed, Another Injured In Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published December 25, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Woman killed, another injured in road accident

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) A woman was crushed to death by a trailer while another sustained injuries as a motorcycle collided with a minivan near an industrial estate area.

According to Rescue officials, a family riding on a motorcycle was going somewhere when suddenly a motorcycle collided with minivan in an industrial estate area.

A woman fell on the road and a trailer passing from there ran over her and died.

The deceased was identified as Iram Bibi w/o Suneel Masih. Sumaira Bibi w/o Basharat sustained injuries. Police have looking into the matter.

