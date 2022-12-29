Woman killed as truck overturned on car at M-9 Motorway

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :A woman was killed and two others were injured when a truck full of potatoes overturned on top of a car on M9 Motorway.

On the M-9 Motorway's Hyderabad to Karachi track, the truck overturned over the car due to the uneven road, resulting in injuries to three women.

Soon after the accident took place, the injured women were pulled out of the car and taken to the hospital, but a 50-year-old, Tasneem, succumbed to the injuries.