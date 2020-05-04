Woman killed as van plunges into deep Nullah near Hangu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :A woman was killed in a van mishap that plunged into a deep Nullah near Bulyamina area of Hangu, police reported on Sunday night.

According to details, a Suzuki van carrying five family members, was heading towards Bulyamina, from Hangu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, when it suddenly veered off the road due to slippery on the road and plunged into deep Nullah water.

As a result, a woman died on the spot. The Rescue team after hectic efforts had managed to rescue children while the search for man was still continuing till the filling of this report.