UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Woman Killed As Vehicle Comes Under Firing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 02:16 PM

Woman killed as vehicle comes under firing

A woman was shot dead when a vehicle carrying a dead body came under firing on Hangu Bypass Road here on Wednesday

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :A woman was shot dead when a vehicle carrying a dead body came under firing on Hangu Bypass Road here on Wednesday.

Police said the woman named Zubaida Bibi (48) received a fatal bullet and instantly died when the vehicle she was carrying in the body of her relative was fired at on Bypass Road.

The ill-fated woman was on way to Parachinar to carry the body of her relative for burial.

Police said they have registered a case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Dead Firing Road Vehicle Died Hangu Parachinar Women

Recent Stories

UNICEF assists Pakistan govt in reduction of new b ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 variant: Vietnam halts flights to UK, S.A ..

2 minutes ago

Palmeiras secure advantage for Copa Libertadores f ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 24 more lives in Punjab

2 minutes ago

Philippines logs 1,047 new COVID-19 cases, total t ..

7 minutes ago

World's first sufi-opera singer Saira Peter to rel ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.