Woman killed as vehicle comes under firing

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :A woman was shot dead when a vehicle carrying a dead body came under firing on Hangu Bypass Road here on Wednesday.

Police said the woman named Zubaida Bibi (48) received a fatal bullet and instantly died when the vehicle she was carrying in the body of her relative was fired at on Bypass Road.

The ill-fated woman was on way to Parachinar to carry the body of her relative for burial.

Police said they have registered a case and started investigation.