Woman killed as vehicle turns turtle

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) A woman was killed while another sitting along with her suffered injuries when a loader rickshaw turned turtle due to overspeed near Basera by-pass DG Khan road.

According to rescue, the deceased was identified as Amina, 40, w/o Shahnawaz while the injured Shumaila, 17, d/o Sadiq, resident of Nor Kubra.

The concerned police registered the case and started investigation.