Woman Killed As Vehicle Turns Turtle
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2024 | 07:12 PM
A woman was killed while another sitting along with her suffered injuries when a loader rickshaw turned turtle due to overspeed near Basera by-pass DG Khan road
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) A woman was killed while another sitting along with her suffered injuries when a loader rickshaw turned turtle due to overspeed near Basera by-pass DG Khan road.
According to rescue, the deceased was identified as Amina, 40, w/o Shahnawaz while the injured Shumaila, 17, d/o Sadiq, resident of Nor Kubra.
The concerned police registered the case and started investigation.
Recent Stories
Blast at Azerbaijani furniture workshop kills six
Federal Ombudsman regional office to hold 'Khuli Kutchery'
China-Swiss talks touch on visa-free travel, free trade
CM inaugurates 'Arfa Teacher Chatbot' in honor of Arfa Karim
UN seeks $4.2 billion for Ukraine aid in 2024
Woman killed in Israel suspected ramming attack
RMU, Oncology clinic shifted temporarily to RIU
Ramiz asks young Pakistan batters to change their approach
Man shot dead during motorbike snatching
FPCCI to hold Round Table Discussion on Packaging Sector on 17th
PPP presented people friendly manifesto: Gilani
CM inaugurates e-service mobile app at BISE Lahore
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Federal Ombudsman regional office to hold 'Khuli Kutchery'5 minutes ago
-
CM inaugurates 'Arfa Teacher Chatbot' in honor of Arfa Karim3 minutes ago
-
RMU, Oncology clinic shifted temporarily to RIU3 minutes ago
-
Man shot dead during motorbike snatching3 minutes ago
-
PPP presented people friendly manifesto: Gilani3 minutes ago
-
CM inaugurates e-service mobile app at BISE Lahore3 minutes ago
-
FM Jilani reiterates Pakistan’s commitment to a peaceful, stable Afghanistan3 minutes ago
-
Drug dealer gets death penalty3 minutes ago
-
Bilawal to address public meeting at Liaquat bagh39 minutes ago
-
ECP affirms robust preparations for 2024 general elections39 minutes ago
-
Electric lines, poles being removed for early completion of projects: FESCO Chief39 minutes ago
-
SC disposes of PTI's case regarding elections' campaign39 minutes ago