MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Unknown armed outlaws opened fire and allegedly killed a woman near Sheedi Laal bridge here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, armed outlaws entered into a house and opened fire at Faisalpura near Sheedi Laal bridge.

As a result, 35 years old woman sustained bullet injuries and died.

APP /sak