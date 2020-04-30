UrduPoint.com
Woman Killed By Brother In Kasur

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 12:29 PM

A woman was allegedly killed by her brother, while two other sisters suffered injuries over a domestic dispute here in Theeng Khaterian village

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :A woman was allegedly killed by her brother, while two other sisters suffered injuries over a domestic dispute here in Theeng Khaterian village.

According to Allahabad police on Thursday,accused Sehrab Khan s/o Shaukat Khan had an altercation with his sister Perveen (18) over a domestic dispute.

In a fit of rage the accused attacked his sister with knife and inflicted multiple wounds,while two other siblings--Sultana bibi (22) and Zareena (20) also received injuries on putting up resistance.

All the injured were shifted to local hospital where the victim, Perveen breathed her last.

The accused managed to escape from the scene. Further investigation was underway.

