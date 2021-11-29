UrduPoint.com

Woman Killed By Brother-in-law

Muhammad Irfan 19 seconds ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 12:17 PM

Woman killed by brother-in-law

A woman was killed by brother-in-law over domestic issue here in the limits of Phool Nagar police station

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :A woman was killed by brother-in-law over domestic issue here in the limits of Phool Nagar police station.

Police said on Monday that 24-year-old Tahira Bibi w/o Muhammad Gulzar had an altercation with brother-in-law Muhammad Akram over a domestic issue.

In a fit of rage,he beat her repeatedly with wooden sticks, killing Tahira on the spot and fled.

The deceased was a mother of one child girl.

Police shifted the body to local hospital and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Station Women

Recent Stories

SC dismisses plea seeking dismissal of NADRA offic ..

SC dismisses plea seeking dismissal of NADRA officer

17 seconds ago
 Russia-China Trade Turnover Creates Great Potentia ..

Russia-China Trade Turnover Creates Great Potential for Payments in Yuan, Rubles ..

18 seconds ago
 Opposition candidate takes big lead in Honduras pr ..

Opposition candidate takes big lead in Honduras presidential poll

21 seconds ago
 Robbers say they looted more than two dozen TikTok ..

Robbers say they looted more than two dozen TikTokers in Karachi

20 minutes ago
 Turkish President Receives OIC Secretary General

Turkish President Receives OIC Secretary General

27 minutes ago
 Trump Says Wanted to Keep Afghanistan's Bagram Bas ..

Trump Says Wanted to Keep Afghanistan's Bagram Base Under US Control After Withd ..

26 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.