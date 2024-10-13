Open Menu

Woman Killed By Brothers, Husband

Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Woman killed by brothers, husband

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) In an unfortunate incident, a young mother of a daughter here on Sunday killed by four men including her two real brothers, husband and husband's brother who later threw her body down the hill.

According to police, the incident occurred in Banjot area here, where two real brothers of a lady along with her husband and his brother killed a 25-year-old mother of a daughter over immoral activities.

The police of Banjor arrested all of the four accused and took the body of the lady into custody.

Police have started investigation.

APP/adi

