Woman killed by brothers over suspicions

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :A woman was clubbed to death allegedly by their brothers over suspicious character in the area of Nishatabad police station.

A police spokesman said on Thursday that 20-year-old Saba of Chak No 5-JB, Kamalpur, was killed by her brothers Muhammad Akram and Saddam when she returned late home.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation. No arrest was made till filing of the report.