Woman killed by ex-husband in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019) : A man killed his former wife, in the area of Millat Town police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Tuesday that Tayba (24) was present in her house in Bhaiwala Road when her former husband came and shot her dead over some family disputes.

On receiving information, the area police reached the spot and took the body into custody.

Police are looking into the matter.