Woman killed by husband

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :A woman was axed to death by her husband for honour in the Sahiwal police limits on Thursday.

The police said Sharafat Hussain of Korry Kot village injured his wife Munaza Bibi with an axe. She was shifted to the THQ hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The police registered a case against the accused and started raids forhis arrest.