Woman killed by husband

KASUR, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :A woman was killed by husband over domestic issues here in the limits of Chunian police station.

Police said on Monday that Khalid s/o Mohabbat Ali used to quarrel with his wife Khalida bibi over domestic issues.

On the day of incident,both exchanged harsh words and Khalid repeatedly hit his wife with bricks. Consequently, she died on the spot.

On getting information,police reached the spot and shifted the body to THQ hospital Chunian.

The team arrested the accused and started investigation.

The victim was a mother of four, said police.