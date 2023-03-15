Woman killed by husband

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :A woman was strangled to death by her husband for honour in the limits of Chak Jhumra police on Wednesday.

According to police,accused Muhammad Ali, r/o Chak no 106-JB was doubtful about the character of his wife Uzma Parveen.

Over the issue, the accused strangled her to death and later surrendered him to the police station.

The deceased was mother of three children,said police.

Police shifted the body to the mortuary for autopsy and collected forensic evidence from the crime scene.

Police launched investigation.