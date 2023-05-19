Woman killed by husband

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :A woman was strangled to death by her husband over domestic disputes here at Sial Morr under the jurisdiction of Laxiaan police.

Police said on Friday that Musarat Bibi (40) exchanged harsh words with her husband Muhammad Amjad r/o Sial Morr over domestic dispute.

In a fit of rage he strangled her wife to death and managed to escape.

Police reached the spot,shifted the body to hospital for necessary legal formalities.

Further investigation was under way.