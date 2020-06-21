Woman killed by husband

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :A woman was allegedly killed by her husband over domestic dispute in the area of City Tandlianwala police station.

Police said on Sunday that Parveen Bibi exchanged harsh words with her husband Imtiaz,resident of Chak No.429-GB over a domestic dispute.In a fit of rage,he along with his accomplices strangled his wife to death and managed to escape from the scene.

Police registered a case and started investigation.