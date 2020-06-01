UrduPoint.com
Woman Killed By Husband In Kasur

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 01:09 PM

Woman killed by husband in Kasur

A woman was killed by her husband over a domestic issue here in village Bhamba Kallan,Kot Radha Kishan

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :A woman was killed by her husband over a domestic issue here in village Bhamba Kallan,Kot Radha Kishan.

According to police on Monday,Shamim Bibi had an altercation with her husband Javed Akhtar over a domestic issue some four days back.

In a fit of rage,Javed physically assaulted her and left the victim outside her brother Babar house in village Mudhkey in critical condition.

Babar took his sister Shamim to hospital in Lahore where she died.

Kot Radha Kishan police registered a case and started investigation.

