Woman Killed By Husband Over Domestic Dispute
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 02:19 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :A woman was shot dead by husband over domestic dispute in the area of Saddar police station.
Police spokesman said here on Monday that 34-year-old Shagufta Bibi, resident of Rehmanpura Chak No.
215-RB exchanged harsh words with her spouse Muhammad Nawaz over a domestic dispute.In a fit of rage,he opened fire and severely injured her.She was shifted to hospital but succumbed to her injuries.
The police took the body into custody and started investigation.