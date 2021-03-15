UrduPoint.com
Woman Killed By Husband Over Domestic Dispute

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 02:19 PM

A woman was shot dead by husband over domestic dispute in the area of Saddar police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :A woman was shot dead by husband over domestic dispute in the area of Saddar police station.

Police spokesman said here on Monday that 34-year-old Shagufta Bibi, resident of Rehmanpura Chak No.

215-RB exchanged harsh words with her spouse Muhammad Nawaz over a domestic dispute.In a fit of rage,he opened fire and severely injured her.She was shifted to hospital but succumbed to her injuries.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation.

