Woman Killed By Nephew

Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Woman killed by nephew

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :A woman was killed by his nephew over domestic issues here at chak No.166/167 NB,under the jurisdiction of Shah Nikdur Police on Thursday.

Police said Ameeran Bibi (45) w/o Muhammad Khan exchanged harsh words with her nephew Maratib Ali over domestic issue.He attacked with spade repeatedly and killed her on the spot.

Police reached the spot, shifted the body to Tehsil Head Quarter Hospital for autopsy.

