Woman killed, child injured in Bajaur firing

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) ::Some unknown armed attackers on Saturday shot killed a woman, leaving a child seriously injured in Khar, the capital of Bajaur district, police said.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the incident took place on Saturday near Kaas Jakori, where unidentified armed attackers opened fire at a woman over a domestic dispute. The woman was critically injured in the firing and was rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital Khar by the medical team of Rescue 1122 after first aid.

However, according to Rescue 1122 officials, doctors at the hospital confirmed the death of the injured woman. A child was also injured in the accident and has been admitted to District Headquarters Hospital Khar for medical treatment. The motive for the woman's murder has not yet been determined, but Police said the incident could be the cause of a domestic dispute.

According to police officials, they have started searching in the area for the arrest of the killers.