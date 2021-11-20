UrduPoint.com

Woman Killed, Couple Injured In Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 06:46 PM

Woman killed, couple injured in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :A woman was killed while a couple sustained injuries in a road accident in the area of Jaranwala police station on Saturday.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said that two speeding motorcycles collided with each other near Chak No 61 Maharani Wala.

As a result, two women and a motorcyclist fell on the ground and received injuries.

In the meantime, a speeding tractor-trolley coming from behind ran over a woman, Sumaira (32), wife of Imran, and killed her on-the-spot. However, biker Irfan Ali (34) and his wife Simba (30), were shifted to an area hospital and their condition was stated to be out of danger.

