Woman Killed, Couple Injured In Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2025 | 05:00 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) A woman was killed while a couple sustained injuries when a speeding tractor-trolley hit a motorcycle near the vegetable market in Jatoi tehsil on Wednesday.

According to the Rescue Control Room, the tractor-trolley struck the motorcycle during crossing, leaving 35-year-old Maqsooda Bibi, wife of Irfan and resident of Jatoi city, dead on the spot.

Meanwhile, 26-year-old Salma Bibi, wife of Zubair, and her 30-year-old husband Muhammad Zubair, both residents of Jatoi city, were injured in the mishap.

Rescue 1122 staff reached the site, covered the dead body with a sheet, and shifted the injured to THQ Hospital Jatoi after providing first aid.

