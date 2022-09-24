UrduPoint.com

Woman Killed, Five Hurt As Passenger Bus Overturned

Sumaira FH Published September 24, 2022 | 02:50 PM

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :A woman was killed while five others sustained injuries as passenger bus overturned due to collision with truck after hitting an electric pole at Mailsi road.

According to Rescue officials, a passenger bus coming from Mailsi went uncontrolled and turned turtle after colliding with a truck near Adda 63/WB and hitting with an electric pole.

As a result, 35-years old woman namely Faiz Amin died on the spot while five passengers including Ali Sabtain, Asif Ali, Muhammad Amir and others sustained serious injuries.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to local hospital while bus driver was pulled out by cutting the body of the bus as his both legs badly crushed.

The accident took place due to over speeding.

