Woman Killed, Five Injured In Abbottabad Jeep Accident
June 25, 2024
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) A woman was killed and five others sustained injuries in a road mishap that occurred near Changa Gali of Abbottabad district, tv channels and police reported on Tuesday.
According to details, a rashly driven Jeep carrying passengers was crossing Changa Gali when suddenly it plunged into a deep ditch, resulted in killing of a woman on the spot.
The five other persons were also injured in the Jeep mishap. The police team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital.
Further investigations are underway.
