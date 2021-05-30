Woman killed for 'honour'

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :A man shot dead his sister for so-called honour in Sahiwal police limits here on Sunday.

According to police sources, a man, Nasir Malah, resident of Mubhary khan village, shot dead his sister Samreen Bibi in mohalla Fatahabad in Sahiwal .

The deceased was mother of two minors.

Police said accused Nasir came on his motorcycle and sped away after firing gunshots at Samreen. The accused suspected his sister had 'bad character'.

The body of the deceased was shifted to a hospital morgue for autopsy. Police registered a case against the accused.