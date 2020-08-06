Woman killed for honour

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :A woman was shot dead for honour in Bhera police limits on Thursday.

The police said Farrukh Shehzad gunned down his wife Saima Bibi over suspect her character.

The body was handed over to heirs after postmortem while the police had registereda case against the accused.