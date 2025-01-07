Open Menu

Woman Killed For Honour In Kot Sultan, Husband Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2025 | 08:00 PM

Woman killed for honour in Kot Sultan, husband arrested

Kot addu, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) In a gruesome act of so-called honor killing, a man has been arrested for the brutal murder of his eight-month-pregnant wife in Kot Sultan, Layyah.

The suspect, identified as Khalid Hussain, allegedly killed his wife Shazia Bibi on suspicion of infidelity and disposed of her body by throwing it into the river.

According to police sources, the tragic incident has shocked the local community. Authorities from Kot Sultan Police Station acted swiftly, apprehending the accused and placing him in custody.

District Police Officer (DPO) Layyah, Muhammad Ali Waseem, condemned the heinous crime and assured that strict legal action would be taken. "We are determined to ensure the accused faces the full force of the law. Justice will be served," the DPO stated.

