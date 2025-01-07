Woman Killed For Honour In Kot Sultan, Husband Arrested
Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2025 | 08:00 PM
Kot addu, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) In a gruesome act of so-called honor killing, a man has been arrested for the brutal murder of his eight-month-pregnant wife in Kot Sultan, Layyah.
The suspect, identified as Khalid Hussain, allegedly killed his wife Shazia Bibi on suspicion of infidelity and disposed of her body by throwing it into the river.
According to police sources, the tragic incident has shocked the local community. Authorities from Kot Sultan Police Station acted swiftly, apprehending the accused and placing him in custody.
District Police Officer (DPO) Layyah, Muhammad Ali Waseem, condemned the heinous crime and assured that strict legal action would be taken. "We are determined to ensure the accused faces the full force of the law. Justice will be served," the DPO stated.
Recent Stories
Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai’s enduring public-private partnerships key catalyst ..
DAE signs definitive agreement to acquire Nordic Aviation Capital
Ministry of Foreign Affairs leads digital innovation, rapid response in 2024: A ..
Hashr Al Maktoum inaugurates 17th session of ‘Arab Plast’ in Dubai
FPCCI central committee first meeting calls for timely execution of CPEC project ..
1 Billion Followers Summit kicks off Saturday, brings together over 15,000 conte ..
MENAFATF meets in Jordan to activate group's strategic plans
Ajman Arabian Horse Championship to kick off Thursday with 287 horses
UAE expresses solidarity with China, conveys condolences over earthquake victims
DEWA, Expo City Dubai discuss cooperation
HBL PSL 10 draft date, venue changed
Sharjah Festival of African Literature welcomes 37 literary icons
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WASA to replace old manhole covers to avoid theft5 minutes ago
-
Check posts to be increased on roads in Kurram: Barrister Saif5 minutes ago
-
Woman killed for honour in Kot Sultan, husband arrested5 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachment operation conducted in tehsil Chak Jhumra5 minutes ago
-
IFA, ICCI join hands for better business support5 minutes ago
-
Woman killed in road accident15 minutes ago
-
Efforts afoot to improve healthcare system in Balochistan: Sarfraz Bugti15 minutes ago
-
Senate Committee praises CPSP's progress, calls for more focus on research, ethics15 minutes ago
-
University of Sargodha releases examination schedule25 minutes ago
-
Rauf Hassan approaches IHC against potential arrest25 minutes ago
-
Court indicts Parvez Elahi in Gujrat development projects reference25 minutes ago
-
DIG Islamabad suspends 3 officers during Khuli Kachehris25 minutes ago