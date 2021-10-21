UrduPoint.com

Woman Killed For Refusing Marriage Proposal

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 01:36 PM

Woman killed for refusing marriage proposal

A man killed a woman for refusing his marriage proposal in Phularwan on Thursday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :A man killed a woman for refusing his marriage proposal in Phularwan on Thursday.

Police said that Qadeer Raja,resident of Phularwan,wanted to marry with one Rubina but she refused to accept his proposal.At this,he killed the woman by hitting iron rod on her head.

The accused fled the scene after committing crime.

A case was registered against the accused.

Pakistan

