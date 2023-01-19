UrduPoint.com

Woman Killed For Refusing Marriage Proposal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2023 | 03:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :A man killed a woman for refusing his marriage proposal in the jurisdiction of Bhagtanwala police station on Thursday.

Police said that Tariq Mehmood, resident of Chak no 24 SB, wanted to marry one Saira Bibi, but she refused to accept his proposal.

At this, accused Tariq and his accomplice shot Saira dead. The accused fled the scene after committing the crime. A case was registered against the accused.

More Stories From Pakistan

