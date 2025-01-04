Woman killed for resisting robbery in Bahawalpur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) A woman was shot dead near Lala Dera after resisting a robbery on Saturday in Bahawalpur.

According to a private news channel, the robbers snatched cash and a mobile phone from the woman and her brother.

When the brother resisted, the robbers opened fire and killed the woman.

Rescue officials shifted the women to the hospital.

Police stated that the victim's family has been contacted, and an investigation into the case was underway.