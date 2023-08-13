Woman killed for resisting robbery in Pir Mahal, Toba Tek Singh

TobaTake Singh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :A woman was killed for resisting robbery on Sunday in 256 GB of Rajana police station in Pir Mahal, Toba Tek Singh.

According to the information, two unknown armed men entered the house of Pathani Bibi residing in Rajana police station and tried to remove the earrings from the woman's ears.

On which, the woman tried to resist and lost her life.

According to a preliminary investigation by police sources, the woman was strangled to death while the accused fled from the spot.

The police reached the spot and took the body into custody and shifted it to Rajana Hospital for postmortem and started the investigation process.