Woman killed, four Injured after Children’s dispute

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) A tragic incident in the Palala Mullah Khan area of Kallar Syedan turned deadly when a fight between children led to gunfire, leaving a woman dead and four others injured.

Police said the situation escalated quickly after an argument between children, resulting in a violent confrontation among adults.

Kallar Syedan police arrived at the scene shortly after the incident was reported.

Police officials are collecting evidence and have started raids to find the suspects.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani has taken serious notice of the incident.

He ordered DSP Kahuta to immediately visit the scene and arrest those involved. He also asked SP Saddar to submit a detailed report of the incident.

SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar said that strict action will be taken and the people responsible will be arrested and brought to justice.