Woman Killed, Four Injured As Car Collides With Tractor Trolley
Faizan Hashmi Published October 08, 2024 | 01:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) A woman was killed and four others were injured when a car collided with a tractor trolley in the limits of Jaranwala city police,here on Tuesday.
According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson,a tractor trolley was parked on road near Chak No 240 Morh when a car rammed into it due to over speeding.
The dead woman was identified as Shehrbano while,the injured were namely as Saqib, Iqra, Aqib and Murtaza,spokesman added.
