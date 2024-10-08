Open Menu

Woman Killed, Four Injured As Car Collides With Tractor Trolley

Faizan Hashmi Published October 08, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Woman killed, four injured as car collides with tractor trolley

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) A woman was killed and four others were injured when a car collided with a tractor trolley in the limits of Jaranwala city police,here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson,a tractor trolley was parked on road near Chak No 240 Morh when a car rammed into it due to over speeding.

The dead woman was identified as Shehrbano while,the injured were namely as Saqib, Iqra, Aqib and Murtaza,spokesman added.

The dead body and injured were moved to Allied Hospital.

