Woman Killed, Four Injured As Roof Of House Caved In

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 12:10 PM

Woman killed, four injured as roof of house caved in

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :A woman was killed while four others including two girls sustained injuries as a roof of under construction house caved in at Shah Town near Peeran Ghaib Road here on Saturday.

According to Rescue officials, Rescue-1122 received a call about roof of under construction house collapsed at Shah Town. Rescue teams rushed to the spot and started rescue operation.

The teams rescued four people including two labourers and two girls which were stranded under the debris and shifted them to Nishtar hospital.

The injured were identified as two brothers which were working in the house 26 years old Shahbaz, 23 years old Sajjad, 12 years old Bisma d/o Muhammad Imran and 13 years old Alishah d/o Altaf.

Rescue-1122 also recovered a dead body of 30 years old woman namely Hassan Bano w/o Raheel Akhtar.

The Rescue operation was underway till filing the story.

More Stories From Pakistan

