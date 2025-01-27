Woman killed, four injured as vehicle falls into gorge in Buner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) A woman was killed and four others including children were injured when a car plunged into a gorge in Buner district on Monday.

Police said the incident took place in the vicinity of Babaji Kanda, Buner where a PPP driver lost control over his speedy vehicle, leading to a fatal plunge into a deep gorge.

Emergency response teams rushed to the scene, providing first aid to the injured before transferring them to the District Headquarters Hospital in Daggar.

The injured include three children and an elderly man. Authorities are investigating the incident to determine the exact cause of the accident.