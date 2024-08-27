Woman killed, four injured in roof collapse incidents

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) A woman was killed while four others, among two minors, were injured in two roof collapse incidents during torrential downpour, here on Tuesday

Rescue sources said that roof of a home situated in Mahmud Kot town in the limits of Mahmoud Kot police station caved in during heavy rain.

As a result, Sonia, 34, wife of Muhammad Shafiq died on the spot.

In another roof collapse incident in Nala Khuda Dad area, 6-year-old Bilal son of Shahid, 03-year-old daughter of Hamni Parvez, 21-year-old Jawaria wife of Shahid Iqbal, 50-year-old Aziz Bibi wife of Muhammad Abdullah were injured.

Rescue 1122 teams reached the sites and provided first aid to the injured and shifted them to RHC Hospital in Gujrat Town.