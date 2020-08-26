Woman killed, four others injured in road mishap

A woman was killed and four others sustained injuries when a passenger bus skidded off the road in the limits of Hassanabdal police station on Wednesday

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :A woman was killed and four others sustained injuries when a passenger bus skidded off the road in the limits of Hassanabdal police station on Wednesday.

A Rawalpindi bound passenger bus coming from Peshawar skidded off the road due to rain on Islamabad- Peshawar motorway near Pathargarh. As a result, one woman was died on the spot and four others injured.