Woman Killed, Four Others Injured In Road Mishap
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 09:01 PM
A woman was killed and four others sustained injuries when a passenger bus skidded off the road in the limits of Hassanabdal police station on Wednesday
A Rawalpindi bound passenger bus coming from Peshawar skidded off the road due to rain on Islamabad- Peshawar motorway near Pathargarh. As a result, one woman was died on the spot and four others injured.