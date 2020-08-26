UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Woman Killed, Four Others Injured In Road Mishap

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 09:01 PM

Woman killed, four others injured in road mishap

A woman was killed and four others sustained injuries when a passenger bus skidded off the road in the limits of Hassanabdal police station on Wednesday

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :A woman was killed and four others sustained injuries when a passenger bus skidded off the road in the limits of Hassanabdal police station on Wednesday.

A Rawalpindi bound passenger bus coming from Peshawar skidded off the road due to rain on Islamabad- Peshawar motorway near Pathargarh. As a result, one woman was died on the spot and four others injured.

Related Topics

Injured Peshawar Motorway Police Station Road Died Rawalpindi Women From

Recent Stories

Emirati women performing key role in peaceful nucl ..

35 minutes ago

‘Positive conversations’ underway on selling F ..

50 minutes ago

Court adjourns hearing against Ahsan Iqbal till Se ..

24 seconds ago

US Kills Three Terrorists in Strike on 'Dangerous ..

26 seconds ago

CoE's Congress of Regional Authorities Calls for D ..

27 seconds ago

Rosatom Seeks to Bring REMIX Nuclear Fuel to Globa ..

29 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.