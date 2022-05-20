Woman killed, husband ,children injured in road accident

A woman was killed and her husband and two children were injured when the motorbike they were riding on collided with a car on a road near Qasim Chowk here on Friday

According to the police, the deceased woman was identified as Lubna Memon, wife of Hanif Memon.

The injured were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital.

The police said they have impounded the vehicle but the incident's FIR was not lodged so far.